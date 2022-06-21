Real Life Roommate Horror Stories That Will Make You Want to Live Alone

It's not always easy to share a living space with someone else. We've all had that one weird roommate who just didn't seem to understand how to behave around other people. Here are some particularly weird and horrifying true stories of roommates who really should have been living alone.

Judging a Book by its Cover

Pixabay

Yelled at me for reading my own books because it messed up the decor. Books were sorted by color and not subject and reading them made them look not as new.

Yeah. My own books. Story credit: Reddit / madpiratebippy

Bongo Distraction

Pixabay

Burned holes through the bottom of my pots making instant ramen in maple syrup instead of water. She forgot it on the stove while playing bongos in the living room at 2:00am with some dude she’d brought home off the street. Story credit: Reddit / Terin_OSaurusrex

Deposit Thief

Pixabay

She had the landlord return the security deposit in her name, even though I'd paid it in full. It was $1800. When I asked the landlord for the deposit back, he said he already gave it to her and I had to work it out with her. I was 19 and didn't know any better.

Needless to say, she never paid me back. Still bitter 20 years later. I worked full time in college and her parents paid her way. $1800 was a lot of money back then. Story credit: Reddit / Jen_the_Green

Reptile Release

Pixabay

She released my pet iguana into the wild. She blackmailed me via email from the next room. I caught her going through my nightstand when I came home from work. When I moved out, she poured baby oil and soy sauce all over my N64, SNES, Sega, and controllers. She ran a needle across my favorite DVDs.

I got her back, though… and got my consoles professionally cleaned. Story credit: Reddit

All the Small Things

Pixabay

Woke up everyday to Blink-182’s small things at 4 AM for swim practice. Except he’d keep hitting snooze so id hear it 2-5 times in a row. And he’d be late so his teammates would start banging on the door.

I was a double science major working multiple jobs. I went to bed at 2, coming home from the library. So no sleep for me I guess. I would have to wake up at that time on weekends for my landscaping job and he would moan about it.

He never left the room, even when I would bring a girl back, and would just sit there and watch Netflix on my TV. I can’t smell, so it didn’t bother me, but all my guests said it reeked in there since he never showered.

Second semester I moved out and lived in the chem library. Instant improvement. Never had a roommate since. Story credit: Reddit / DikkDowg

Unpolished

Pixabay

We already weren’t getting along, but never escalated beyond minor spats. That is until he put nail polish remover into my facial moisturizer. He denied it when I confronted him of course, I was even accused by my other roommates of putting it there myself.

Morgan wherever you are, I hope you’re miserable. Story credit: Reddit / positive_pizza20

Trash Pans

Pixabay

A roommate who had no job, just a dad who sometimes paid his rent... many times neither paid... I was at work/school full time. He left his dirty dishes for about a week (actually I owned the dishes). I told him wash em by the time i get home from work.

Came home and no dishes in sink. Yay? Nope, he threw them in the trash, pots and pans I owned. Story credit: Reddit / NOT000

Double Sin

Pixabay

I had roommates that were 7th Day Adventists and would eat my food. They said they were not allowed to eat pork so I started buying only lunch meats that obviously contained pork but they still ate it anyway. Story credit: Reddit / wanted_to_upvote

Stereo Fail

Pixabay

A friend of mine had a good stereo and a tremendous record collection. His roommate never showered, never changed his sheets. Didn't go to class. Spent his time playing ping pong in the student center.

He flunked out, as a freshman. A taxi arrived, he took the stereo and the record collection, and left. The cops got him. Still, not a great roommate experience. Story credit: Reddit / jbsinger

Some Like it Hot

Pexels

I once had a roommate who kept cranking the temperature way up, I'm talking like 28 degrees Celsius or 85 Fahrenheit. The landlord kept coming over to turn it way down as he was paying the bill. This meant we had the landlord coming over basically every day for a month.

Finally he turned the temperature to a very generous 22 Celsius and set up a lock box to cover the thermostat. My roommate came home, got wasted, took a hammer and smashed the box to pieces and turned the temperature up to 28 degrees again.

This by itself was just mainly amusing but he he also was stealing my stuff, borrowing money without paying it back, and hosting late night dance parties to Nelly Furtado music. He claimed he had never used a vacuum in his life and didn't know how. Story credit: Reddit / TargaryenPenguin

Spanish Pizza

Pexels

One time my roommate put a frozen pizza in the oven together with the cardboard. I smelled burning and raced downstairs to remove smouldering paper from the oven before it caught fire and burnt our house down.

I asked him what he was thinking and he said 'that's the way we do it in Spain.' No shame, no apology. Story credit: Reddit / TargaryenPenguin

Don't Do That

Pixabay

Freshman year he called for a meeting with our RA. During it he said, "Sometimes when everyone's sleeping I want to pour gasoline all over the place then light a match and walk away from the mess". RA with a stunned face is like, "no……no don't do that". Story credit: Reddit / Duck_Sorcerer

A Visit From Wile E. Coyote

Pixabay

Not super terrible but we went to a party, he saw some people he didn't want to be around and walked home. About an hour later me and my other roommate headed home too. When we pulled into the driveway we saw lights on in the living room, which quickly went off.

When we got inside we saw a massive person sized hole in the hallway wall into the bathroom. Our roommate was pretending to sleep and when we asked him what happened he said someone "broke in" didn't try to steal anything but just busted a hole in our wall,

(from inside of the bathroom into the hall I should add) then slipped out the still locked back door (they didn't see him laying on the couch at all either apparently). Story credit: Reddit / theDeuce

Kitty Kicker

Pixabay

She kicked my cat so hard she almost killed her. We’d been friends since we were 15. This happened 30 years ago and I’ll never get over it. I was 21 and poor so saving her was a huge deal financially; the vet is a saint. I’m so thankful she survived the ordeal. She was a trooper. She lived to be 19. Story credit: Reddit / kittybigs

Personal Space

Pixabay

My sophomore year of college, my roommate invited her boyfriend from New Zealand to come live with us. These were dorm rooms, so it’s not like she had a private space. This guy was living rent free in our room all the time.

He was nice enough, but it was impossible to get anything done, including studying during finals week when he had nothing else to do so he just watched TV constantly. When I brought this up to my roommate, and said that I would appreciate it if he did not stay for the next semester, she got extremely huffy and moved out.

Thankfully they didn’t charge me for her half of the room, so I ended up with a single for the cost I had been paying for a double, so I guess it all evened out. Story credit: Reddit / ShinyRedBalloon

Rotten Friendship

Pixabay

My roommate, an art major, decided her final project would be to leave a plate of food in the room and let it rot and take photos as some sort of a statement on the breakdown of society? Didn’t really understand that one. Story credit: Reddit / ShinyRedBalloon

Biological Warfare

Pexels

Had a roommate who hosted his twelve-member family for thanksgiving in a 1930s two bedroom hovel while I was away (apartment building was from the 30s, not me). He refused to clean any of all our collective dishware, and so did I.

So it sat there til end of spring semester, and had some fairly fantastic spore castles and mold mountains. Story credit: Reddit / sasuncookie

Dog Days

Pixabay

He would always leave his dog for too long and she would poop on the floor. It was an old dog and im sure at one point it wasn't an issue. The problem was this guy didn't even try to do anything to fix the issue.

I'd get home from work every day and walk into a house that punched me in the face with poo smell when I opened the door. We talked to him about it over and over again and he'd just blow it off. What did he finally do when he got fed up with us complaining? He put the dog down.

We just wanted him to maybe come walk her while on break at work. His job was 5 minutes down the road. I can still feel the tension in the room when we found out she was gone. Story credit: Reddit / thephuckedone

Centipede Trouble

Pixabay

We had a horrible centipede problem at one of the apartments I lived in that came about suddenly. They were in every single room, including the bathroom and my bedroom. I would wake up to find multiple right above my head or next to the light switch in the bathroom. My fear of centipedes was already one step away from being a full-blown phobia before this.

Neither of my roommates cared even in the slightest bit because they were both disgusting human beings; so one day I told the one who's father was the landlord that I was calling an exterminator and billing her dad if she didn't take care of the issue by the end of the day.

Within an hour I got a call from her saying that she found the centipedes' food source: a build up of maggots in, around, and under her cats' food dishes. She took just as bad a care of her cats as she did herself, and this was the result. Story credit: Reddit / sugarbasil

Game Over

Pixabay

He threw my ps4 controller at my TV, which shattered the screen. Instead of admitting this, he staged a robbery in which robbers ransacked my place and stole all of my stuff. Every piece of furniture was overturned, smashed, and broken.

I found out it was him when I discovered he threw everything I owned of value into the dumpsters outside to make it look like they had been taken. The police were also apparently called on him by a neighbor who heard the commotion, and the police found him in his room crying his eyes out.

I went and spoke to the police (after dumpster diving for my personal belongings). They asked if I wanted to press charges. I said no, but told his parents he needed some help. Never spoke to him again after quite a long friendship. Story credit: Reddit / travel__time

Trash Smash

Pixabay

Was placed in the barracks with a dude the barracks NCO nicknamed pigpen. Dude was on the boxing team, and while he worked out hard, was asleep when I left for work, after PT, and was out on the town when I got home.

Would come back to sweat soaked pt gear on the floor of the bathroom, toiletries on the sink area, and no TP, because he would use an entire roll of TP in one sitting. I asked him multiple times to clean up after himself because if one of the barracks people walked by and saw the mess that he left, it would be me that gets in trouble because I outranked him.

I told him I would throw away his toiletries if he didn't pick them up. So I did. I put a new bag in the trash can, gently placed all of his toiletries in the can. When he came home and questioned where his stuff was, he proceeded to thrash the trash bag around, breaking all his own stuff. Story credit: Reddit / SgtSherman

Snake Stealer

Pixabay

He was technically my boyfriend. But he was staying with me so he was also my roommate. Anyway, caught him cheating and promptly kicked him out. Since he didn't have key to the apartment, I left my place unlocked while I was at work so that he could get his things out. Which, he didn't do.

I ended up dropping his things off at his mom's house. What he did do instead was steal my pet snake. I don't know what he did to him. Like if he just let him go outside, if he took him with him. I know he's not in my apartment.

It's really not that big of a place and I tore it up every single day for nearly a month straight trying to find him. He had escaped once before when his old enclosure broke but I found him within a few hours. The enclosure I had for him after that incident was escape proof.

And there's absolutely no trace of him anywhere. I have two cats, both of which would have tore him to pieces had they had the chance. But again, there's no sign of anything. He was just gone.

The thing is, I didn't notice until a few days after the fact. If you know snakes, they spend a lot of time hiding. So, during those few days between me kicking him out and me realizing he was gone, I figure my snake was curled up inside his little cave.

But then feeding day came, and I flipped up the cave and saw he wasn't there. Frantically searched the whole enclosure, and he was nowhere. So yeah, he did something to my snake. Story credit: Reddit / Pear_Jam2

Dirty Laundry Attack

Pixabay

She wasn’t the worst person in the whole world, but she made it so unbearable that I moved out a few months before the end of the spring semester. At first she was fine, no big red flags, but she didn’t have her own laptop (this was in 2005,) so she would frequently borrow mine.

Not a huge deal, but I’d sometimes come home to find her midway through an hours-long project when I needed to do my own homework. So I’d just wait to start mine after dinner. She would go to bed rather early, like 9pm, and she would sit up in bed and sigh and say my typing was keeping her up and could I just not type please. (??)

She would be using my laptop when I’d get msn messenger alerts from friends/fam, and she’d see the messages pop up, and she’d close them out and not tell me anything.

There was one from a family I’d been a nanny for the last 2 years of high school, and their special needs boy was being hospitalized in an emergency situation, and I completely missed the messages because she’d close them and not tell me.

Side note: I am from the US, and was in college in another country where I couldn’t call home as often as I’d have liked, so msn messenger was my primary means of keeping in touch with fam/friends from back home. The two of us shared a bathroom with the room next to ours which housed two other women.

The bathroom doors would lock from the inside for privacy. Despite the 4 of us having an agreement of knocking anytime the door was closed, my roommate would constantly lock both doors when she would shower or use the bathroom, and EVERY SINGLE TIME would forget/neglect to unlock the other door, so the neighbors couldn’t access the bathroom.

I couldn’t tell you how many times I heard banging on the other side of the bathroom for their side to be unlocked. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when she took her laundry down to the basement laundry room.

The machines were frequently out of order or just always in use. It was common to go up and down several times before being able to actually start laundry, but for some reason one day, she came back up in a RAGE, and started throwing her dirty laundry all over our room. Including on me. That was it.

I got up, walked out and down the dorm hallway, and asked my sweet kind friend whose roomie had moved out after fall semester if she would allow me to move into her room. I just couldn’t take the crazy any longer. Thankfully my kind friend was happy to have me move into her room, and I finished out that year with much less stress! Story credit: Reddit / KeyAdhesiveness6424

That's Just Not Right

Wikimedia Commons / Neitram / CC 4.0

I saw him with a caprisun and a pair of scissors with a glass. He proceeds to cut the top of the caprisun, going through the straw and pours the caprisun juice into the glass. He drank it without the straw. Story credit: Reddit / Humanislarge

Home Body

Pixabay

My college roommate would lay on our couch all day and night, shirtless, playing online poker and watching sports on the shared TV. He mooched everything. Stole my food, alcohol, etc. He didn't work, he was just always there.

I would hangout at the neighbor's house mostly because it was so annoying and obnoxious. He'd wander over late at night when we'd all be drunk and try to trade my food, alcohol, etc. for things at my friend's house right in front of me… Story credit: Reddit / dahoth

One Way Trip

Pixabay

Forged a check while I was away and drained my bank account. Spent it on airfare to the Caribbean. That was 23 years ago, no one has seen or heard from him since. Story credit: Reddit / andS0NS

Literally

Wikimedia Commons / Sswonk / CC 3.0

I had a roommate from Hell in college. He was assigned randomly by the school in the dorms. What made him the roommate from hell? He was from Hell, Michigan.

He was a great guy. He was quite clean and well generally respectful of everyone. Thought I'd inject a little positivity with my technically correct answer. Story credit: Reddit / that_other_goat

Snooze Control

Pixabay

I had three randomly assigned for my college dorm. They stole my food, had a load of people over at all hours, had the TV on max volume til 4am and did not quiet down when I asked. In fact, they banged on my door/wall at random intervals to make sure I wasn't getting any sleep. Story credit: Reddit / Symnestra

Freeloader

Pixabay

Wrecked my collection of Japanese kitchen knives. Ate the lunch I had prepared for my child for school. Prepped an entire Costco pack of chicken breasts that I had purchased and claimed them all as hers. Left a bottle of hair dye on the floor after dying her hair and ruined the hardwood and carpet.

The list goes on and on. She was a classmate of my wife’s who was down on her luck and we let rent a room off of us for a few months to help her out. At the end of 4 months she packed her stuff up and said that she didn’t think she owed us anything as she is a single woman and we were a family of three.

She did not pay a single bill or for any groceries for the entire 4 months she stayed at our place. I hope she is doing well. Story credit: Reddit / wannaplayaround

Selective Dishwashing

Pixabay

Every time my roommate cooked with her boyfriend, which was almost nightly, she left a pile of dishes in the sink. So, naturally, within two days the sink was overflowing and there were no dishes or utensils to eat with. We had a dishwasher, which made this way more infuriating.

Anyway, one day I had completely had it when I saw little bugs flying around the kitchen. I told her she needed to do the dishes immediately and left for work. When I came back, the dishes were in fact done. However, she had left behind the one single knife I had used that morning, dirty in the sink.

Even after I had washed and cleaned up after her for months. The level of petty was astounding to me and, honestly, I think about that incident often. Story credit: Reddit / WiFi_for_dogs

Lease Dodger

Pixabay

He wouldn’t sign the lease once he moved in, and our landlord had to nag him for rent, which was always late. He skipped out on the lease, moved out secretly over three days, and left a bunch of junk in the room, which he left locked, that I had to get rid of myself.

When he left, he attempted to steal a bunch of kitchen stuff, I saw my cast iron pans in the mix and took them out of his box. I heard that he got a chick pregnant and left to move in with her. This waste of a person is going to be a parent. I weep for society. Story credit: Reddit

Communal

Pixabay

If it was in a public area, my roommate would use it. My toothbrush disappeared, then came back a few days later — I bought a new one and kept it in my room. When he left there were no less than eight different toothbrushes in the bathroom.

Oh, and he’d squeeze the tubes (including mine) from the middle. He’d use the mustard that I bought, even though there were three other bottles in the fridge that didnt have my name on it. At one point we had 5 different bottles, plus the one with my name on it. Story credit: Reddit

Megabed

Pixabay

Not my roommate but I lived across the hall and my best friend had to share the living space with him, I'll call him Chad. Chad didn’t like sharing his room, so he tormented his roommate by blasting loud music 24/7, and never cleaned up after himself.

Once he got the room to himself, he took out one of the desks, and slid the two twinsized beds together to make the ‘megabed’. A week later a new roommate is assigned to Chad’s room, but Chad wasn’t willing to share, nor did he feel like communicating it with his new roommate.

Chad proceeds to leave the room a mess, and vehemently insists that “the RA’s made a mistake” and tried to explain that his room is actually a single unit, and refused to move the desk back in. His roommate slept on their living room couch during this time. Story credit: Reddit / AsianBoat69

Towel Stink

Pixabay

Toward the end of the semester, my roommate asks how often should one wash a towel. I learned that he had used only one towel for the entire semester, and never once washed it, the smell alone could melt a rotten egg. I suggested he burn the towel or dispose of it.

He proceeds to dispose of it in the living room trash can, and due to the toxic odor, propped it up against a window, refusing to bring the towel down the hall to the trash chute. Story credit: Reddit / AsianBoat69

Evicted

Pixabay

Shared a single bedroom flat with a Junior when I was a Senior in college. Her sister moved to town and was staying in a rented room a floor down (in the same building).

She wanted her sister to move in with her and instead of asking me to take the rented room (the flat has a balcony, kitchen and stove), she told the building landlord I was stealing her things and got me kicked out of the flat.

Mind you, I had a fractured left toe and a cast up to my shin at the time, but that didn't stop them from throwing a full tantrum till the landlord convinced me he would help me move and I could still pay the same rent for the room that I was paying for the flat.

The same weekend, three of my friends from college helped me pack up my 4 years worth of stuff and helped me hobble back and forth, up and down a floor (there wasn't an elevator, only stairs) to move into my new room while my (ex) roommate and her sister sat on her bed and scrolled through Instagram.

What's worse is the sisters found a flat in the opposite building that was bigger than the one I stayed in, and moved out 8 weeks later. Really annoyed me when the landlord told me that. But I was glad not to have to face them in the same building at frequent intervals. Story credit: Reddit / kuttylilthing

What's Yours is Mine

Pixabay

When I was in college, my roommate was out of this world, she would ask my Parents to pay her side of the rent, bills, she would eat my groceries, take my car, her boyfriend basically lived with us. I finally had to kick her out. Story credit: Reddit / LongjumpingAsk2172

Counter Struck

Pixabay

He would play counter strike all night until 4 or 5 in the morning. I could handle this until he started yelling and/or slamming his fists down on his desk when he was killed. Because of this, he would sleep all day and get very upset if I made noise during the day.

He did not shower or do his laundry. Our room always stank of BO. He disappeared for almost two weeks prior to Christmas. After reappearing he did this again but now he slept in my recliner with the metal bar from my oscillating fan that he had taken apart in his hands.

I went and asked for a room change. I was told that because it as so close to spring break that I would not be able to get one. Story credit: Reddit / circa285

The Sword and the Potato

Pixabay

Coming home from a long day of school and work, I found him regularly using one of my curtains as a cloak and swinging around a sword. That wasn't enough to put me off despite him bringing the sword around town with him all the time.

What really got bad is that his first 3 months of rent were paid upfront by his church, the month 4 payment never happened, month 5 he finally got a job, and month 6 payments were still not made and my refrigerator was filled up with all of the excess baked potatoes from the local steak house where he now worked.

The church that paid for his initial rent wasn't responding and I was able to get him out a couple of weeks later, albeit I was now super behind on my own rent and ended up needing to forfeit the rest of my lease and live out of my car for a while. Story credit: Reddit / Bastyra

Power Fight

Pixabay

I was renting a room from a guy who was separated from his wife (it turned out I knew her, but I didn't know that she was married to him). He was also renting a room to a really annoying woman. They got into a huge fight, and he turned off the power, trying to force her out of the house (it inconvenienced me, too, because my clock radio wasn't running and I needed it to get up to go to work).

She called the cops on him, and they told him he had to go through legal processes to get rid of her. Then his wife came back, and they were living together, and they got into a huge fight, and he smashed the tv onto the floor, shattering it.

I move out as soon as I could. While I was living there, I actually had my mail go to the post office, because I didn't trust either of them to not go through my mail. Story credit: Reddit / FireFlinger

The Great Pretender

Pixabay

During my medical residency I was sent to a town to rotate in their hospital. Said hospital lodged me in an apt with a friend of mine and another guy, a 60 yo cardiologist who was in all honestly a lotta fun to hang out with if you accept that some people are freaking weird and that's that. A list of the weird stuff:

The hospital where he worked never actually got his CV. His excuse was that it was so extensive that putting it together was taking his secretary months (hospital was desperate for a cardio there and so they weren't bothered to check his background too hard, guy likely was a cardiologist but the other 70% of his credentials were most likely made up) He always had drunken stories involving going out with world-famous cardiologists (totally made up) He had like 2 shirts. He slept every day on a bare mattress with just one blanket (always the same blanket) He was super chatty. sometimes he would pop his head into my room and just stay there chatting you up for sometimes 40 minutes straight, all the while with me trying to politely end the conversation conveying a "please get out of my private space" tone. It never worked.

In all honesty it wouldn't really surprise me to find out the guy was a complete fake. I spent hours talking with the guy since there wasn't much to do there during that rotation, but yet to this day i can't really say i know a solid thing about his past. Story credit: Reddit / madkeepz

Lord of the Flies

Pixabay

Would send long abusive texts when I left so little as a plate out to dry or left some bottles in the recycling pile. Would smash glasses of sugar and leave rotting fruit out so she put a huge fly zapper in the kitchen window which guess what? Attracted more flies.

She'd leave garbage bags outside that the rats would rip up because we lived in a apartment above a kfc. Stopped paying her half of the bills during covid. Moved her boyfriend in a day before I moved in so the only place I could put any of my stuff was in my room - literally no kitchen cupboards or even a shelf in the fridge or freezer. Story credit: Reddit / PF69420

Praying Mantis

Pixabay

She let her friends into my room and they tried to play with my baby praying mantis, it was dead when I got home. Story credit: Reddit / PF69420

Smashing

Pixabay

Left crumbs and pieces of food everywhere and never swept. Left a glass jar broken, without cleaning it up, in a house where my 4 year old lived.

Never let me go in the kitchen without coming in and talking to me and spent almost all his time in the kitchen baking food that he always burnt. Gaslighted me about all of this. Story credit: Reddit / Airicearth

Instant Family

Pixabay

In the early years of my marriage, before we had kids, my wife and I had 2 extra bedrooms. I had a co worker going thru a divorce and offered him a room temporarily. After a couple of weeks and things going pretty well, especially since he was working a lot, we offered he could stay longer-term and start paying rent and bills.

After about 2 months he gets a new girlfriend, not that big of a deal, she is around mostly on a weekend here or there. Fast forward another month or so and he has her bring her 4 kids to stay the entire weekend with us!

Keep in mind this was before we had kids so there is all the children that we don't even know taking over our place and we felt like prisoners in our own bedroom. By the end of that weekend we requested that he find somewhere else to go. Story credit: Reddit / randoman00_00

Condiment Soup

Pixabay

House guest that wouldn't leave for six months, so I guess a roommate? He was only supposed to stay two days. He would wait till I went to work (he didn't have a job) to turn tricks in my apt.

He would steal my keys anytime I demanded he leave. I tried to starve him out and he made soup from my condiments. Story credit: Reddit / Scooby-seriouslydont

Doggy Music

Pixabay

My roommate would leave his dog at home all day everyday. He insisted on blasting 'doggy music' on youtube. On top of having to put up with this as the soundtrack to the apartment, little did I realize he was logged into my YouTube, so for about 6 months my YouTube suggestions were doggy music. Story credit: Reddit / No_Walrus_7363

Gormet Dishes

Pixabay

Was a cook at a fancy local restaurant. Used to make me meals unasked for then 'you can do the dishes because I cooked', leaving me with the filthiest kitchens you have ever seen. Then he brought home a dog into my pets-free flat, who proceeded to mark its territory into my £150 collection of citadel paints.

The only upside was that 'Trig' the dog looked like Baxter from Anchorman and after a month myself and my friends had retrained it to answer to Baxter. Story credit: Reddit / TheMightyCephas

Slobby Living

Pixabay

Rented a house with three coworkers, two of them were dating. It was really fun for the most part but the couple just never cleaned their stuff. They were great people but they had three or four garbage bags full of food and other garbage on the floor of their room at all times. Open, just sitting there. 32 gallon bags…

And the sink was full of their dishes, the living room was unusable due to all their stuff being there. There were ants all in their room and on their bed due to the leftover drinks, plates and cups just sitting their and flies. The garage was just full of their stuff which that didn’t bother because I parked on the street.

I just ordered food instead of cooking or using anything in the kitchen. The worst part though was one of them at work telling people that the other roommate and I were super dirty. Eventually we hosted a work party, Friendsgiving I believe, at our house and my coworkers got to see their filth of a room in its full glory.

Seeing my coworkers tip toe through trash and apologize to me for thinking I was dirty was a great feeling, mostly because my work crush didn’t want to go out with me because she thought I was dirty. After that we went out on a couple dates so that was fun. Story credit: Reddit / juliancito6c

I Don't Want it That Way

Pixabay

A very sheltered roommate I had living downstairs was very open about her singing. She had no shame and talent to match. Singing Cher's 'believe' was one of her saturday morning go to's. Hey it could be worse right? Well maybe.

5 am is just too early for Cher. But what was most disturbing was her back street boys rendition of 'I want it that way'. This is when things get odd. Maybe she was just trolling me but she would belt out this tune when she got ready for bed after an evening shift.

The odd thing about it was how long she would sing it for. There were nights where i would wake up at 4am and she was still singing. Just as bad and just as passionate. I had enough.

I went downstairs to ask her to wait until morning. But it was dark. No lights at all. Even in her room it was dark. 4am and shes singing her heart out in bed. So I knock and the singing stops. She opens the door all confused and she barely has a voice left.

The next morning I apologize for surprising her but I couldnt sleep with all her backstreet boys singing. She doesnt understand what im talking about but it suddenly occured to me that she was singing in her sleep. Every night.

So how could I expect her to just not sing in her sleep. Maybe she was trolling me. But for 8 months this little woman with no friends and no family close by, sung backstreet boys in her sleep. Story credit: Reddit / Throwitawayforonce

I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up to No Good

Pixabay

My cousin had a roommate her freshman year of college that had to listen to Harry Potter book one on tape every single night to fall asleep. My cousin bought her headphones but she refused to wear them because they "hurt her ears" she would play it on a portable speaker loud enough to keep my cousin awake all night.

The worst part… she wouldn't even start the tape where she left off the previous night, she would play the beginning every night over and over again. "Mr. and mrs. dursley of number four privet drive…" Story credit: Reddit / chlowoah

Dishing out Punishment

Pixabay

I used to live with three other girls - I got along with one of them really well but the other two were casual friends at best. I know most people like to say that they're the one who does the dishes the most but generally it was me to took care of it.

I did them about twice a week because they just piled up every couple of days and nobody would touch them. No big deal, I figured that everybody has different rates for when they want to do dishes, and if my roommates only wanted them washed once a week or so, then I was the odd man out for wanting them cleaned twice a week.

So I usually just ended up doing it myself, I didn't mind. We had a lot of other little conflicts over the semester but I always kind of prided ourselves on the fact that we never had a quarrel about dishes.

Fast-forward a year, I'm living with some new roommates who were friends with the old ones. I'm telling them about the dishes, and how I felt that if somebody in the apartment wants a certain chore to be done a certain way, they should do it themselves and not expect everyone else to cater to their need if nobody else cares about it.

One of them gets a weird look on their face and I ask what's up. She says "Those girls said you never did the dishes. They said you let them sit in the sink for three days without cleaning them."

Turns out that the girls in the apartment really wanted the dishes done every day, but they were too passive-aggressive to actually talk to each other about it, so they just let them sit in the sink for three days until somebody cracked and did them as "punishment".

It was absurd. You're a twenty year old woman and you can't talk to your roommates about some dishes? Story credit: Reddit / not_homestuck

Rest Your Head on My Shoulder

Pixabay

At some point my ex roommate's mother was staying with us COMPLETELY FREE. She slept in the guest bedroom, on a spare single bed that belonged to me. The day I packed up to move to a new place I took the bed with me, because it was mine.

My roommate and her mother argued I was a terrible person because I was, "taking a place to sleep right out from underneath" of the mom. Like I wasn't going to take all of my things when I moved?

When I tried to discuss it reasonably like an adult they would childishly ignore me or walk away. So I packed everything and got out. My roommate never paid her share of the security deposit and I never got it back because they ruined the house by being general slobs. Story credit: Reddit / jellyleaf

Dog Days

Pixabay

Let me start by saying I am handicapped and when I am not in my wheelchair I get myself around by scooting/crawling. I should also mention the roommates were my bestfriend for 10+ years and her boyfriend. Before we moved in together my roommates were talking about wanting to get a dog.

No problem! I love animals. I did however request that they do not get a large dog because I feared it knocking me down/over while I am out of my wheelchair. I also lived in the basement of the house and worried that the dog may knock me down the steps when I would scoot up to the kitchen.

They ended up getting a pitt bull. I have nothing but good things to say about the breed. However, it was a young dog that had not been spayed. She was hyper constantly and they had to keep her from jumping on me all the time.

They would barely take the dog out for walks because they're terrible, lazy, pet owners. We had a deck that I kept my wheelchair under because I was unable to store it in my home. They would let the dog out on the deck where she would use the bathroom.

One day I was heading off to class and my chair was saturated in dog urine. After I explained what happened they still continued to let the dog do her business on the deck because they're the most ignorant people I know. Story credit: Reddit / jellyleaf

Trash Juicy

Pixabay

One time I came home late and there was trash juice all over the steps and down the hallway. That night my boyfriend at the time left a note in big bold letters on the fridge that read, "CLEAN UP THE TRASH JUICE IN THE HALL."

They started an argument saying, "You didn't have to put it that way and write in all caps." That's literally what they wanted to argue about. Story credit: Reddit / jellyleaf

That's Not Amore

Pixabay

I came home after work one morning to smoke barreling out of my oven. My Roommate left a pizza cooking all night while asleep. He lived through the smoke but every thing I owned including all my furniture and property reaked of putrid smoke for 3 weeks. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Please Knock

Pixabay

I spent a summer living at a friends house and it almost had me in tears. I go to school far away from my home and decided to stay the summer in my school area, thing was the dorms kick you out from may to aug so I had to fins a summer home for a few months. My friend offered to let me stay at her house.

Very cheap rent and cool! I moved in. Now I had already known she was a messy person and had accepted that fact and I'd do my best to keep my space and the common space clean.

Well it was just a disaster from start to finish. She has three dogs, great animals, but the amount of hair and dirt they produce you had to sweep and vacuumed once a week (aka I swept and vacuumed).

She didn't work, I did, full time server. She never cleaned, once. I did the dishes I mopped the floors I took care of the dogs. (she kept the dogs crated all the time for no reason she was always home yet I'd get home and have to let them out.) They weren't even my dogs I just felt so bad for them.

I would come home 10pm from working all day, make dinner clean the kitchen and go to bed. Wake up to her having had people over that night, probably getting high drunk what ever and the kitchen is now trashed with fast food and dishes. So I'd get to clean again just so I could make breakfast.

Her friends, really nice people all around but they would come over ALL THE TIME. They would come over unannounced and walk right in. No knocking nothing. I once was doing laundry and had bras and underwear all over the living room. They just showed up with no warning and sat on my clean laundry.

(I was in the shower). Eventually I just gave up, other than taking care of the dogs. I kept my room and bathroom clean and just stayed out of the house as much as possible. Story credit: Reddit / mynameissomethingels

Finger Lickin' Bad

Pixabay

"Is that a raw chicken breast on the tap in the bathroom?" One of my roommates on seeing a raw chicken breast left on the bathroom tap by my other roommate. Story credit: Reddit / ehhhk

Can't Cook, Won't Cook

Pixabay

My boyfriend's roommate calls his mom or other relatives every single day. This would normally be kind of sweet and stuff, except he will call and talk to them on speaker phone for a minimum of an hour and a half, but usually around three hours.

He seriously spends about 20 hours a week talking with his parents on speaker phone. He will call them over every little thing. They never taught him how to cook or even boil water. Hell, he doesn't even know how to turn on the stove or use a dishwasher.

So he eats off of exclusively paper or styrofoam plates with plastic utensils. What does he eat though? Nothing but frozen food. The only thing he knows how to use is the microwave. Every single weekend his parents come and pick him up and take him home. He does not drive home, despite having a car.

While home, they buy him copious amounts of frozen food which he stuffs in the freezer to the point that it cannot close. He does not take the boxes out of the plastic bags from the grocery store and sticks those in the freezer too. In addition to this, he drinks nothing but bottled Coca-Cola.

I have never once seen him drink water. Despite this, he's a pretty slim dude. To top it all off, I once overheard a phone call (it's not like I'm eavesdropping, he's always on speaker phone) that he made to his mother just to ask how to microwave leftover pizza and for how long.

He had absolutely no idea and this was really troubling for him. It's really quite sad. I've offered to teach him how to cook but he's never really taken me up on him. I worry about how much sodium he's getting from all the frozen food.

The only non-frozen foods he buys are Little Debbie snack cakes and the occasional bit of takeout. I've gotten in the habit of cooking extra food when I make dinner with my boyfriend so I have a homecooked meal to offer him. Story credit: Reddit / RedPlanit

Mess of Squirrels

Pixabay

My roommate was from Appalachia, West Virginia. Gets drunk and catches a "mess of squirrels" Brings them inside the apartment house. They're all in the same darn cage.

When he opens it up to clean one before cooking it, they all shoot out and run off. Dude stumbles around trying to catch them all again. Knocking everything over. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Beauty Rest

Pixabay

Had a roommate freshmen year in a shared room who was training for a bodybuilding competition. He would wake up at 5, make a ton of noise, go for a run, come back at 6, go to the gym, come back and pose in front of the mirror (sometimes in the nude) all while I was clearly awake.

He would also go to bed at 8pm and get annoyed if any noise was made, the clicking of the keys on my phone once set him off because he needed beauty rest. Story credit: Reddit / Doggo_Of_Wisdom

Cyberstalker

Pixabay

My first roommates invaded my privacy by stealth installing screen viewer software on my desktop and cyberstalking me.

They would do stuff like ban my MAC address from the router (which belonged to me), type while I was trying to do homework assignments on my computer, harass me by typing expletives, putting a hard drive in my computer and cloning my main drive onto it, and out me to other roommates and online friends to a certain fandom I was part of at the time.

I genuinely believed I was being targeted by an online hacker. I was just a naive, sheltered child with social anxiety. It wasn't until the only decent roommate I had opened up to me and told me what was going on.

There were other things, like threats of ganging up on me, and pranks like saran wrap on the toilet seat and peanut butter in my shoes. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Momma's Boy

Pixabay

Freshman year of college I got stuck with a smelly, anti-social dude who would call his mom on the landline (this was on the cusp of the cellphone explosion) in our room and complain about his classes and professors in the whiniest tone for about 2 hours every single night.

He never once hung out with us despite our encouragement and by the 2nd month in we stopped talking completely. I wonder how he's doing. Story credit: Reddit / RedBarnBurnBlue

Sewage Shower Squish

Pixabay

My girlfriend and I were renting a house with a female friend who liked to play fast and loose with the term "hygene." From this point on, she'll be known as "the Barista."

We were fairly accustomed to the less-than-ideal odors that would waft gently around the Barista, such as when she adopted a diet consisting entirely of hard-boiled eggs, or the Nutmeg Incident. The house we were sharing was built in the 1960s, and we had separate bathrooms.

The Barista's bathroom was generally heinous in both smell and appearance, with used tampons and other feminine detritus scattered around. As a result, it took us a while to realize that the smell of raw sewage belching forth from her side of the house was not, in fact, her fault.

One day, my girlfriend and I were watching TV while the Barista was at work, and we heard an ominous gurgling noise from her bathroom. Shortly thereafter, we were assaulted by the smell of raw sewage that was so strong it caused my girlfriend (at the time, an autopsy technician) to literally dry heave.

Clearly, an investigation had to be mounted, so we made the perilous journey into the Barista's bathroom, stepping cautiously to avoid the used condoms and other keepsakes in her biohazard collection.

When we arrived, we discovered that raw, chunky sewage was liberally bubbling up from the drain in the Barista's shower (which was so coated in pubic hair, mold, and stains it looked like a modern art masterpiece). The smell was horrific, and we immediately called the landlady.

When the Barista returned home from her shift, she was horrified that the lawn had been torn up to expose the Orangeburg sewer pipes that had been nearly entirely blocked by tree roots.

Since the Barista's bathroom was the closest to the sewer main, the backups had been bubbling up in her bathroom for months without the rest of the house being aware.

We asked her if she had noticed the issue, and she mentioned that sewage regularly bubbled up from the drain while she was showering (biweekly). Her response? "I just squish it back down with my feet." Story credit: Reddit / PM_me_gun_questions

Attack of the Pilot Millionaire

Pixabay

First year college I was living in an old Hungarian widow's house where she rented out three rooms. It was a good quiet place to study and not get distracted. So one of my fellow renters was a quiet nerdy girl who lived in the basement, she was no problem... then there was Phil...

Phil was a 500lb bachelor in his 40s who claimed to be a professional pilot and millionaire (all while renting a room for 400 bucks). He would cook steaks the size of my head and then blame his dishes on me to the old lady who had no idea what to do about it. He would also steal my food.

I hated Phil. Story credit: Reddit / CaptainFilmy

Pasta Cook-off

Pixabay

I have a housemate that has lived in the house I am sharing for a good seven years or something (edit: this is the length of time that she has lived in the house. I have only moved in recently). She's outlasted countless other housemates during this time.

When I agreed to rent the room, I got a super weird vibe from her, but decided to rent it anyway as college started the following week and I was desperate to find a place.

Anyway to quickly set the scene, she has always acted incredibly entitled throughout the time I've lived here and she acts like she owns the place (she doesn't and neither does her family).

Her stuff is everywhere throughout the place, her parents and grandparents regularly come over without warning and she sits out watching tv every evening denying me and my other housemate the opportunity to use it (to name only a few of her antics).

Last week I had been working on an assignment and went to cook later than I usually would at about 8/8.30pm. She usually cooks for hours most nights from this point onwards to 'meal prep' (she eats a lot of food), although we have no verbal agreement that she has exclusive rights to the kitchen from this point onwards.

Knowing this I knew that I had to start cooking ASAP before she took over the kitchen and I wouldn't be able to eat. I got out my frying pan and placed it on one of four stove tops. As I did so, she looks at me and booms, "Excuuuse me, but I'M about to start cooking now!"

I'm pretty sick of her antics, so I look her dead in the eye and say, "Are you seriously suggesting that I can't use one of four stove tops, to cook dinner in our shared home?" After a long pause and some huffing and puffing she says, "Well I'M using the big burner, as I'M cooking pasta."

So was I, but beyond being amusing this didn't bother me as there is an identically sized burner on the other side (she just wanted to claim ownership of the spot I had put my pan on), so I proceeded to cook my dinner.

The whole time she acted like it was the rudest thing in the world, for me to expect to be able to cook dinner that night. Throughout the 25 minutes it took me to cook my meal, she continued to verbally sigh and tap away at her phone while glaring at me, undoubtedly complaining about me to her parents or something.

To make the situation even more ridiculous, she didn't talk to me the next day/ignored me. Such a weirdo, the end of this semester can't come quickly enough, as I plan to move out ASAP. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Final Fantasy

Flickr / Carter McKendry / CC 2.0

One of my former roommates in college bought a $700 tv, a $200 Bluray player, $120 speakers, and a metric ton of snacks for his side of the dorm. He bought all of this with the inheiritance money he recieved from his grandfather's passing.

Now, you're probably thinking that that's a bit excessive to buy all that, but it's his money and he can do what he wants with it. Okay. But he bought all this within the first two weeks of living there.

Long story short, he had to sell/return the tv, speakers, Bluray player, and most of his belongings to support his tuition, and so that he wouldn't starve once his "endless" food supply ran out.

Overall he wasn't the worst roommate ever (I've had plenty worse) but what really rubbed me the wrong way was when I was alone one night there was a blackout in our dorm. I was hanging out in the hall talking to the freshman (I was a junior at the time) and we were all talking it up.

One guy pipes up and says "You're (blank's) roommate, right? You like Final Fantasy 7? I love it." That comment seemed odd, so I asked him how he knew I loved FF7. "Oh, your roommate almost sold me your copy you had on your shelf for $10."

This was a mint condition black label copy of the game, which I thankfully still have. It's a rare edition, and I spent good money on it. The dude was really cool about it though, figured out that my roommate hadn't cleared it with me to sell the game and declined.

The guy knew this inherently too, because my roommate had built up a less than charming reputation on campus. Story credit: Reddit / thedevilsdelinquent

Sleep Terror

Pixabay

I'm actually the horrible/horrifying roommate. I didn't do any of this on purpose, but you can't actually help what you do when you're asleep, can you?

First, I snore. My roommate and I shared the same room and she eventually got used to it. It wasn't bad, but going from sleeping alone to sharing a room with someone who snores sucks.

Second, I talk in my sleep. Not full sentences or anything but enough for my roommate to hear a word or two every hour or so that she was still awake in our room.

Third, I move around A LOT. A lot of the time in the beginning of us sharing a room she thought I was waking up when really I was still dead asleep.

This brings us to the actual horror part though. Idk how many times this happened but it was often enough to freak my roommate out, but I would sit up in bed. But how is this horrifying you ask?

I would sit up in bed, turn my head, stare at her with my eyes so dilated that they looked black, and growl/make scary noises/sleep talk/was most likely snoring along with muttering the occasional word. THAT'S how I was the horrifying roommate. Story credit: Reddit / fmeidk_1

Smoke on the Water

Pexels

At university one of my housemates had his girlfriend around in the winter and decided to get out his re-usable hand warmer and all you need to do is to immerse it in boiling water until the stuff inside it melts. He however decides to put it in a saucepan on the hob then go out for hours.

With my room being the closest to the kitchen I start to smell burning first; but not until the entire living room and kitchen had filled with a blueish smoke with no windows or doors open.

So I had to be the one to hold my breath, run in open all the windows and doors to the outside and make sure nothing was on fire. Thankfully, there was so much smoke the fire on the hob had been put out.

I should also point out I am asthmatic and had to go for a checkup and Chest X-ray following this as whatever was in the hand warmer had aggravated my lungs. Story credit: Reddit / inmate00

Pop-Tart Thief

Pixabay

My roommate's boyfriend moved in with us to "get back on his feet," which was supposed to be a couple weeks at the most. He kept ordering movies on our cable box and when I told her he had to go, he refused to leave. We called the cops and they made us allow him 30 days to vacate!

It was the most awkward situation. Pair this with the fact that I had to hide my food in my bedroom because my roommate would get up in the middle of the night and eat my Pop-Tarts. Story credit: Reddit / slyce0flife

This is How You Get Ants

Pixabay

Roomate was a total slob, and I am not saying this lightly. He would eat dinner on the couch, then put his dirty plate (with scraps and bones) under the couch. I would have to check constantly for that or else we would get some foul smells.

One time he had pancakes and put the plate under the chair, and due to the large amount of leftover maple syrup we got ants. He would just trash everything and made the house digusting. Finally I had enough and I stopped cleaning up after him. I just let the house fall into total ruin.

He then started staying at his parents house, telling them and our friends that I was a slob and he couldn't handle it anymore. He eventually moved out and lives with his girlfriend now. She complains constantly that he is a slob. Story credit: Reddit / Calis708

Football Buddies

Pixabay

My first semester in college I had a roommate who was a spoiled brat. She didn't know how to use a washing machine. She had so many clothes that my stuff was just this little blob of blue in a sea of pink. She was always cold so kept the temperature up really high.

She would always bring guys back to the dorm room and I'd have to hang out in the common room. I finally got fed up with that. She brought a guy back and tried getting up to something. She kept giving me looks and I just ignored her. He finally left and she was like, "Why didn't you leave!?!"

I told her it was my room too. Though, she once left a guy in our dorm to go run off and do something. He was pretty cool and we watched a football game together. Story credit: Reddit / Gaelfling

A Room Fit for a King

Pixabay

My roommate for the summer of my freshman year of college was a randomly matched one. He moved in and was kind of nice, but also not very smart and very open about his life. At one point of the semester, he was messing with the girl who lived next door by using an app to pretend to be her.

After the rest of the floor found out how messed up this was, everyone ostracized him and made fun of him. He quickly grew tired of this, and one day there was a party in that same girl's room that he was not invited to.

(I wasn't either, but because I didn't really care to hang out with the rest of the floor since I was focused on the calc 2 class I was taking). Those in the party were sending him pictures and videos of them having fun which irritated him more up to the point where he left our room and started banging on their door to confront the people teasing him.

One of the girls at the party opened the door, but wouldn't let him in to fight the other kids. He proceeded to punch her in the face and yell at the others, then came back to the room and went to bed.

About 10 minutes later, there was a knock at the door and I answered it. It was one of the campus police officers, so I immediately woke him up and said "it's for you." and went back to bed. The next morning he was moving his stuff out and I never saw him again.

On the bright side: since he left so early in the semester, I had a room to myself for most of the semester. Pushed the beds together to make myself one huge one and had a king-style suite. Story credit: Reddit / balloonninjas

Ceiling Fans

Pixabay

One night, as some of us sat downstairs, we saw that our ceiling was exploding and bulging. Then a foot appeared through it, followed by room mates face. He cursed, then another room mate's face appeared, and he cheered.

It turned out they had argued over which downstairs room a bedroom was above, so they ripped up a floorboard and kicked the ceiling through. Story credit: Reddit / Kamuza1927

The Final Countdown

Pixabay

My roommate in college (and a couple of years afterward) was named Victor. He was a phenomenally nice guy, and I really couldn't have asked for a better person with whom to share space. He was prompt with his rent, clean, polite... but every so often, a peculiar habit of his would manifest.

The first time that I fell victim to this oddity was on a Wednesday night. I had just returned from a club that I occasionally frequented, and I was feeling rather more exhausted than I had anticipated.

After trudging into my room and clumsily turning off the light, I flopped myself down on my bed - not even bothering to disrobe - and immediately fell asleep. Mere moments later, I was jarred awake by the sound of terrifying scream.

"Daaaaaaaaaah!" came Victor's voice, only barely muffled by the wall. It had been high, loud, and seemingly desperate, prompting my sleep-addled mind to race into overdrive. Should I rush over and see if he needed help? Should I just ignore the shriek and go back to sleep?

I was halfway out of bed before I heard more noise coming from the other room... and as near as I could tell, the hollering included lyrics. Victor would belt out one line, then repeat it in a higher note as though imitating a shouting crowd:

"Like New Orleans! New Orleans! Detroit City! Detroit City! Dallas! Dallas! Pittsburgh P-A! Pittsburgh P-A! New York City! New York City! Kansas City! Kansas City! Atlanta! Atlanta! Chicago, and L.A.!"

Immediately following that recital - which was an excerpt from James Brown's "Living in America" - I heard Victor's voice sing along to the horn section, which included an explosive high note: "Daaaaaaaaah!"

Over the next hour or so, I learned firsthand that Victor occasionally liked to play the same fifteen seconds of a song over and over (and over and over) again. He was kind enough to do this while wearing headphones... but he was apparently so passionate about the music that he felt compelled to sing along.

As such, I was treated to the breakdown for "Living in America" something like two hundred times that evening before I finally managed to get back to sleep. A couple of weeks later, Victor became obsessed with the main run from "The Final Countdown."

I'm a tolerant guy, and I'm pretty easygoing. Still, I had to be up at 4am the following morning, and that just wasn't going to happen with my roommate screaming "Doodle-doo doo! Doodle doot-doot-doo!" over and over. I went over, knocked on his door, and politely asked him to keep things down for the night.

The poor fellow looked so embarrassed that I felt mortified on his behalf. Story credit: Reddit / RamsesThePigeon

Ambitious

Pixabay

4 of us lived in a 4 bedroom house. My roommate had a pretty serious girlfriend who was over all the time. One day she came up to me and asked if I was alright with splitting rent 5 ways instead of 4. Of course I am. She then asked the other 2 roommates the same thing. Yes answers all around.

Finally she approached her boyfriend to ask if she could move in with us since all of his roommates already said it was alright. Wait, what was that? She hadn't asked him about it yet. Story credit: Reddit / the_co_founder

Trash Panda

Pixabay

One of my roommates was a real slob. We got him about messes in the kitchen, but there wasn't much we could do about his room. Anyways, one night we woke up to his yells and when I opened his door a raccoon ran out of his room, which my other roommate shot and killed.

My dirty room mate fell a sleep with his window open and a raccoon ended up coming in and eating random junk strewn about his room. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Minor Vacation

Pexels

I sublet this room from the craziest woman on the planet. One week after moving in, she posted the room again on Craigslist, and I didn't find this out until I came home from work early one day to see her setting up a showing.

I confronted her about it, and it turns out, she wasn't kicking me out. She wanted me to move all of my stuff to her room for one month because she wants to go to Europe. Oh, and that I need to pay $200 more during that month.

So basically, I couldn't keep my room; I would have to move all of my things to her room while someone else occupies the room I'm renting, and then move all my things back to my room. It made no sense. Story credit: Reddit / spaghatta111

Fruit Fly Paradise

Pixabay

In university dorms I lived in a townhouse style unit with three other people for a single summer semester. One never cooked (dining hall), and was pretty cool.

The other two would cook, but would leave food scraps out, wouldn't take out the garbage ever, and would only clean dishes when they wanted to use them again. I'm not a tidy person myself, but the kitchen became unbearably awful. We started getting fruit flies and they multiplied into swarms.

They would cluster together on walls in the hundreds. I put out traps selectivity so they didn't really make it into other parts of the dorm (i.e. my room), and basically stopped using the kitchen.

The thing about my school was that whoever left last, was responsible for the damage deposit (stupid system). I cleaned my crap out of the kitchen, did a garbage run, cleaned my room and half my shared bathroom, and bailed leaving the two messy ones to deal with whatever was left. Story credit: Reddit / CrispAndTangy

Poor Dog!

Pixabay

I had a roommate that would play video games on his laptop all day in the same seat. He was clean and out of the way, but my dog didn't like him. One day I got home and there was blood on the walls close to the door and the window, she pooped and peed in the room (which was the first time) and blood there too.

I looked at her and there was blood coming out of her mouth and I took her to vet ER. She was missing a little bit of her tongue, when I got back home I asked him what happened and he said nothing happened.

The dog refused to come out of the room and later on I caught him tossing the dog off the couch and laugh. Kicked him out and made his parents pay rent money he owed, my dog immediately was happier. Story credit: Reddit / Littlemorte

The Hermit

Pixabay

I lived in a house my parents owned with my best friend. We rented the third room out to a random we found in Craigslist or Facebook. Either way, roomie moves in and seems nice enough. She has nice parents, seems friendly, we really have no reason to complain.

After that, she never comes out of her room. For a whole year. During the course of the year we got curious and peaked in her door while she was gone. The ENTIRE FLOOR was covered. As in, there was no carpet visible. Boxes of bagle bites, cheap cheesy puffs, pasta-roni and plates were everywhere.

The bed sheets had a literal body outline from her caked on makeup and not bathing regularly. One time she tried to give herself a neti-pot treatment in the bathroom with regular salt and destroyed her nasal lining. The icing on the cake though was when she texted me from work saying she clogged the toilet.

She'd taken a dump, and the toilet was overflowing. It was running through the vents and into the kitchen downstairs, but she had to go to work, so I was going to need to come home from work and take care of it.

Called my dad to come as well and we cleaned it all up, then he opened her door due to the smell. Gave her no lease renewal option. It was nuts. Story credit: Reddit / mrs_mist725

Life on the Ranch

Wikimedia Commons / Whitney / CC 2.0

I lived in a house my dad owned and my "rent" to him was getting good grades at college. So a friend of a former boyfriend at the time needed a room, let's call him Horacio. Horacio moved in to the basement area, and all is well, except lo and behold I realize I'm going through groceries at an alarming rate.

So I stop buying groceries, and only ate at friends' houses or went to my folks for dinner. One day I came home from class and Horacio is drinking a bottle of ranch dressing. I asked him wtf, and he just said "there was nothing else to eat." Story credit: Reddit / kanooka

High and Dry

Pixabay

My roommate was a girl I worked with who was just totally chill, we were great friends, etc. She moved in, didn't want to pay rent or utilities, used all of my food, then left the dryer on high heat and left for the day - our dryer was old and had no shut off timer, so it would run until you turned it off.

We were extremely lucky to not have a fire. Story credit: Reddit / ILuvMyLilTurtles

New Kid on the Block

Pixabay

We had a friend of one of our roomates live with us for a while. He was underage but his parents couldn't control him, so they asked if he could stay with us. He refused to shower or wash his clothes, took a leak on our futon and didn't clean it, and ran off after two weeks.

His parents were upset they had to take him back and refused to pay us rent for him. He snuck back in a month later to see our other roommate and wouldn't leave, so I got to call the cops on the little charmer. Story credit: Reddit / ILuvMyLilTurtles

Hard Classes

Pixabay

My college roommate survived solely off of microwave pizzas (which exploded everywhere), regularly left dishes out to mold, puked in the sink at least once a week, and never flushed the toilet.

When asked to clean, she said I should have to do it since she was in "hard classes." She watched Netflix at least 10 hours a day and barely passed said classes. Story credit: Reddit / alchemyshaft

Mail Thief

Pixabay

In college, my roommate had the only key to the mailbox, he would leave mail on the kitchen table. One day I see a letter from my mother in the mailbox. Letter disappeared from letterbox, but it doesn't appear. I ask him about it, he says it never came.

Ultimately, other roommate and I search his room, find a scholarship cheque of mine ripped up in his garbage, and bank statements from other roommate. Confront him ... he denies it. Call police ... they eventually just warn him ... but landlord agrees to let him break lease with no penalty.

He leaves the next day. My cutlery and other roommate's frozen chickrn fingers in the bushes below the balcony. Story credit: Reddit / WilyDoppelganger

Fresh Breath

Pixabay

I lived with a really greasy guy, very unkempt, no hygiene what so ever. He didn't even own a toothbrush which led me to believe that he didn't brush his teeth. I assumed this for about four months until the day I came home to my housemate brushing his teeth… with MY toothbrush!

I have never been so disgusted to learn that somebody does brush their teeth. Story credit: Reddit / jarochange

It's the Thought That Counts

Pixabay

One of my roommates once went to breakfast early and, knowing I like donuts, brought one back from the dining hall and lovingly placed it on my pillow right in front of my face. Obviously people don't stay completely still when they sleep, so I woke up covered in chocolate and grease. Story credit: Reddit / Funnestbag

Photogenic

Pixabay

I had a roommate who basically stayed in our tiny room ALL DAY (I'm not even sure she went to class), and most of the time that I looked over at her she was looking at photos of herself on her computer. And her desk was covered in framed snapshots of herself. Not herself and friends; just herself.

We were from different countries so I tried not to be weirded out by it too much, thinking it might be a cultural thing, but it was strange. Story credit: Reddit / CelaenoHarpy

Gotta Pee Somewhere

Pixabay

A friend had a roommate who would pee in his trashcan. When my friend asked him stop, he started peeing in my friend's trashcan instead. Story credit: Reddit / EpicNarwhals

Possessed

pxHere

I'm actually the subject of this one. My roommate freshmen year of college was pretty nervous about his soon-to-be new dormitory living situation. You know, moving in with a complete stranger, it makes sense.

What didn't help this fact, though, was that he had been hearing way too many dorm-room horror stories of crazy, nasty, or downright terrifying roommates. One of the stories in particular was of a friend of his that had woken up in the middle of the night to his quiet, reserved, brooding roommate standing over him with a knife.

Enters me: not particularly tall or threatening, talkative, pretty average dude. I have no idea that my new roommate of one day is pretty nervous about living with me. One not so average thing about me, though, is that I sleep talk and move.

Well, not so much talk all the time, more like make sleep noises, whistle, sing, all sorts of stuff. I had neglected to tell him this because it hadn't occurred to me to mention it.

Apparently, during our first night, after I had been asleep for about an hour, as my roommate was still awake, laying in bed and playing on his phone, I did something.

I sat forward in bed, slowly rotated my head in his direction, and just shrieked my lungs out for a few seconds, then flopped back down and was silent. Story credit: Reddit / figgy_puddin

Plot Twist

Pexels

One night I wake up around 2am, pretty late, and go to get a drink. While I'm pouring water in a glass, one of my housemates opens his door (his room was on the ground floor, mine was upstairs), walks into the living room in only his boxers and pees all over the TV.

Next day he gets up around midday and when he sees the note I left him explaining what happened he didn't believe it at first. To be fair, he did spend a good few hours cleaning everything even remotely close to the splash zone, and was very apologetic, especially to the owner of the TV, our other housemate.

Apparently he'd been sleepwalking, and the route he took from his room to the TV was the same route from his room to the toilet at his home.

The jokes were relentless and lasted for months. We even stuck a page from a catalogue with TVs on it to the back of the toilet so he'd know that's where to go to the bathroom now. I'm telling this story from the perspective of my housemate: I was actually the one who peed all over the TV. I'm sorry. Story credit: Reddit / Blaizeranger

PSA: Do Not Do This

pxHere

One of my roommates would let her alarm go off and she would not. Get. Up. Seriously, she would just let it go on and on (and we're sharing a single dorm room, not an apartment).

Eventually I just started getting up and turning it off, and she would sleep for a few more hours and freak out because she missed class. No regrets; I couldn't put up with that. Story credit: Reddit / CelaenoHarpy

Gremlin Roommate

Pixabay

I lived in a triple one year and one of my roommates wouldn't let us cook at night because she didn't want to eat after a certain time. The food wasn't even for her. Story credit: Reddit / Sunkisk29

Time Bandit

Pexels

Set every clock in the house back an hour the night before finals so that I would think I had an extra hour to get to my exams. Jerk. Story credit: Reddit / sifu_scott

Rejected

pxHere

One morning at 3:00 AM my roommate fell from his top bunk and hit his head on our mini fridge. I awoke to him kneeling in the middle of the room yelling sounds. I first thought he was conjuring a demon, but then he told me he just fell on his face. I asked if he needed any help and he said no. I fell back asleep.

I awake later that morning and my roommate's nowhere in sight. I open up Facebook and his profile pic is him in a hospital bed and neck brace, half is face is purple. I look at the top of a fridge and there's a small dent.

Though his face may have hurt, it didn't exceed my emotional pain having been turned down from giving him a ride to the hospital. What else are roommates for? I guess he got a ride from the RA. Story credit: Reddit / gonsack

Atichoo

Pixabay

I let my “friend” stay with me for a few months because he was down on his luck work wise. He was a good cook, so he contributed that way. Well, until he felt so guilty that he admitted to murdering my cat because he was allergic. Story credit: Reddit / zSprawl

Oh Rats!

Pixabay

I had a horrible, nightmare roommate who had no sense of smell. Her boyfriend was a creep who lived with us without my permission and they each paid one-quarter of the rent while I paid half (he also loved to leave hair in the bathroom sink!) She got pet rats that stank, and they escaped and ate/pooped on a bunch of my stuff when I was out of the apartment on winter break. Story credit: Reddit / FontenotA

Surprise Cuddles

Pexels

Sophomore year, my suitemates and I were at a toga mixer with on of the frats on campus. When I got back, I didnt want to climb into my lofted bed so I passed out on the futon.

In the middle of the night, I was woken up by someone cuddling me. Turns out, my suitemate had gotten back, walked into the shared bathroom, then come into the wrong room.

I stiffened slightly to not wake her but I guess I did because I felt her look around confused then get up and sneak back to her room. The next morning I had to give her her nose ring which I found in my hair from her cuddling. Story credit: Reddit / jezebellatrix

Shared Space

Pixabay

My worst was the roommate who freaked out that I actually stayed in my room. Seriously, she'd complain to other friends that I was in the room... Roommate: She's in the room... Friend: Well, yeah. It's her room too.

Roomate: BUT SHE'S IN THE ROOM!! For goodness sake, why would you ask to be in a dorm with only doubles if you couldn't stand a roommate being in the room?? Story credit: Reddit / I_Thought_I_Knew_But

Hippie Diva

Pixabay

My freshman year roommate is what I would like to call a "hippie diva." we couldn't have a TV, because it would disrupt her thoughts on her art projects, I wasn't allowed to brush my hair or wear perfume in our room, because it ruin her art space, which she decided was basically the entire room.

She would dig things out of the dumpster and bring it to our room as part of her many "art" projects. Oh, and she threw up in my bed, and didn't feel it necessary to clean while I was away for a weekend. Story credit: Reddit / SuzzayQ