Strange Things Found by Homeowners When They First Moved In

When people move out, they try to take everything they own with them, but that’s not always possible. Sometimes, the thing they want to take with them is built into the property or they simply forgot that they left something hidden behind a wall. This is bad for them but it’s actually good news for the new homeowners who have found some of the strangest and coolest things ever when they first moved in...

Milk Door Under the Cabinets Reddit/@d416 While moving into their new apartment, this person found an old milk door under one of their cabinets. Back in the day, the milk man would stop by and drop off milk bottles to people’s houses. Rather than open a door, the homeowner or renter would simply open their milk door and grab the bottle without having to get dressed.

A Glassed-Over Well in the Kitchen Reddit/@TheRedGeradir This person’s grandparents have a glassed-over well in their kitchen. They found it there when they bought their house and started stripping it down. The well looked so interesting that they made it a feature thats about 25-feet deep and connects to an old river that ran under the house long ago.

This Basement Has a Cemetery Reddit/@HierEncore The Center Church in New Haven, Connecticut, has a cemetery hidden in the basement. The cemetery was part of a larger outdoor graveyard until a church was built over it. People can still visit these graves by taking a free tour.

There’s a Well in the Pub Reddit/@TeddyTeey Located in the town of Avebury in England near Stonehenge is a pub called The Red Lion, and stuck right in the middle of it is a creepy but super cool well. So if you're afraid of heights, we don't recommend sitting here. But don’t worry, there’s a round glass covering the hole, so you can look down without falling into the well.

A Paw Print on the Wall Reddit/@PoisoNinj It’s impawsible for a pet to have left their paw print on this brick after it was laid on the wall. So it’s more likely that the brick came like this from the brick factory, because once bricks are baked, the force required to mark them would have to be significant. But if these are old bricks, they might have been dried in fields where a coyote ran across them and left their print.

Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Reddit/@bubbaloon After digging through 3 layers of wallpaper in an old farm house, these new owners discovered something truly out of this world. It was a vintage space themed wallpaper that would look great in a kid’s room even though the paper’s not in the best of shape.

A Trap Door to a Hidden Basement Reddit/@Lumarous These owners were in the process of moving stuff into their new office space when they found a trap door. But when they opened it, they discovered that it led to a hidden basement full of floor plans. Who knows what other hidden treasures might be lurking down there?

Treasure in Their Bathroom Reddit/@Oldred92 When they pulled back the wall right above their sink where the medicine cabinet was, they found treasure in the form of a roll of quarters inside an Alka-Seltzer bottle. But the real jaw dropper was this beautiful diamond ring. Why would anyone leave something so valuable behind?

A Large Monopoly Board Game Reddit/@Nnewel These new homeowners were shocked when they pulled up the carpet at their house and found a large Monopoly board game built onto the floor. So now if they ever get bored or the power cuts out, they can all play Monopoly, and the family can literally be the playing pieces.

An Old Hot Tub Under the Living Room YouTube/@Markronz This person found a freaking hot tub under the living room. How cool is that? From the look of it, it must have been an outside spa since it has a filter lid and it’s surrounded by pebblecrete. The previous homeowners undoubtedly extended the house over it and then covered it up.

Walgreens Has a Vault Reddit/@jhal2 This Walgreens is seriously unique in its own right because the property itself used to be a bank. And we all know what banks have—a vault! So, this Walgreens uses the old vault as their vitamin section to store all of their products.

This Apartment Has Cell Doors Reddit/@RubMyRing This incredible apartment was once a police station, and while there aren’t any prisoners hidden behind the walls, the original cell doors are still there. However, they’ve been painted white so the renter doesn’t feel quite so cagey inside their place.

This Message Under the Cork Floor Tiles Reddit/@tougemonster Since everyone uses realtors to get a home, most people never even know the names of the previous homeowners. But when these people started removing their cork floor tiles, they found a message from those who originally placed the tiles.

This Wall Has Years of Layers of Paint Reddit/@Cummiekazi This person discovered that there were lots of layers of paint after their wall broke. It’s like a time capsule similar to the tree rings or stone layers, but in this case, it shows various color schemes used by different home owners. Never thought we'd actually say this, but that's one epic wall!

There Was a 100-Year-Old Elevator Handle Imgur/@Canars1 You never know what you’ll find when you move into a new property. These homeowners found a 100-year-old elevator handle that obviously doesn’t do anything anymore. But they could probably wire it to something in their house that they can control with the handle.

Their Back Door Was a Spoon Reddi/@Basselopehunter This person has been living in their home for a while now, but they hadn’t noticed that the metal handle on their back door was actually a spoon. Whoever the previous owners were, kudos to them for MacGyvering this handle. Thankfully, they didn’t use a knife.

They Found a Secret Dungeon Imgur/@demc7 Alright, so maybe it wasn’t a secret dungeon. But when these people moved into their new apartment, they found a door on the floor that led to a secret space they didn’t even have to pay for and was worth turning into a livable space.

There Were Razor Blades Behind the Wall Reddit This homeowner discovered several sharp and rusty objects hidden behind the wall of their bathroom. Apparently, disposing of old razor blades inside the wall was a common practice back in the 1950s. But in all fairness, there was a slot on the wall labeled razor blades, so they must have thought it was a razor disposal.

There’s a Mile-Long Tunnel With Scary Visitors Pinterest This person started snooping around their apartment building and discovered a mile-long tunnel, but that’s not all. When they aimed their flashlight at the walls, they saw some creepy looking wall paintings of creatures that undoubtedly made the renter want to ask for their deposit back.

There’s a Cellar Door With a Jarring Discovery Pinterest This person was in the process of replacing her old carpet when she found a cellar door. When she opened it, she made a jarring discovery. As she made her way down, she found a basement with shelves full of jars. Some were empty while others held what looks like fruits. Now, that's equal parts cool and scary!

House Still Has Old-Fashioned Light Switches Reddit/@NoFairYouCheated This house still had old-fashioned light switches in it. Fortunately, the wiring was redone before the homeowners moved in. Those old knobs and tubes originally contained cloth on the outside which made them far less safe than today’s modern electrical wiring.

20-Year-Old Promise Found Under Wallpaper Reddit/@AngeB1818 When these homeowners removed their wallpaper, they found a promise made back in 1997 that said a dad would eat his overalls if the Spice Girls were still popular next time the room was decorated. Maybe that’s why he moved. But Dad would have been safe since the Spice Girls are no longer popular.

There Was a Mural Behind this Wall Reddit/@Gritzenizer When you tear down a wall, the last thing you expect to find are smiling flowers and bees or even an apple tree. But that’s exactly what this person found behind the wall. Alright, so it was actually a mural, but it’s still pretty cool.

The House Has a Vault Reddit/@Pscel These new homeowners moved into a house that used to be a bank. When they discovered that the property still had a vault, they decided to use it as a basement to store all of their extra stuff. Hopefully they disabled the lock so no one gets locked in by mistake.