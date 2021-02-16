The Inner Parts of Common Objects That Are Completely Different Than You’d Expect

We handle all kinds of objects day in and day out, but we rarely take the time to wonder what they actually look like on the inside. Well, as it turns out, the inner workings of some of these objects are almost unrecognizable. But you don’t need X-Ray vision to take a peek. The everyday objects on this list have been cut in half to show you what they’re like on the inside. Prepare to be amazed!

Bowling Balls Reddit/abledanger Did you think bowling balls were solid objects with three carved holes for a player’s fingers? Well, guess again. They actually have a weight system in place that helps give each ball their momentum whenever they make their journey down a bowling lane.

Coffee Pods Reddit/ThePunk28 Coffee lovers were elated when coffee pods came into the market and revolutionized the way coffee is made. But on the inside, it’s actually a tiny filter that contains the delicious coffee we all come to rely on every morning, cradled by a pretty big cushion of air!

Hornet’s Nest YouTube/Scarce Worldwide At first glance, you might feel like jumping out of your skin because this looks like a rattlesnake. But it’s actually the inside of a hornet’s nest and it’s full of tiny little holes which would give anyone with trypophobia a heart attack.

Underwater Cables Reddit/Manofmayhem Wi-fi might be more convenient but it’s certainly not as beautiful as the inside of underwater cables, which were originally the main source of cross-country connections. From the look of it, they’re like colorful cells suspended within a gel.

Golf Balls Reddit/Somephotographerguy For the most part, golf balls look like an average white ball with indentations on the surface and a logo. But the inside of these balls are actually a lot more colorful. And the colors themselves vary by the condition of the ball and its age.

Hand Grenade Reddit/karmicviolence Whether you’ve seen them at a store or watched them being used on television or in films, most people know how destructive hand grenades can be. But most people aren’t familiar with the intricate network inside these devices. They’re actually quite pretty for something so deadly.

Faucets Reddit/TheBx Lift the handle on a sink faucet or twist the knob and water comes out like magic; that’s what we all think happens when we turn on the sink faucet. But the mechanical inner working of this invention is complex and controls the rate of the water being dispensed and the temperature.

Grape Reddit/GymPowers Grapes are like a box of chocolate. You never know what you’re going to get, especially when you bite into one. This person discovered that there was a second, much smaller grape inside their grape.

Toilet Reddit/backcountrybrian Most people just think of a toilet as a pot one uses to sit on and do their business in. But it’s more than just a glorified seat. It also houses compartments that house plumbing and allow the water and other waste to pass through, while keeping you shielded from their journey.

Ceramic Frog Reddit/Brutl This ceramic frog was dropped by accident and broke in half, but the owner discovered something quite unexpected. You see, on the inside, someone had stashed two tiny statues of snowmen. So, they might have lost one garden decoration but they gained two in the process.

Sidewalk Reddit/pacgaming In Earth Science class, we learned that the Earth has different layers that have formed on top of each other over millions of years. And as it turns out, sidewalks have different layers, too. So, the older a sidewalk is, the more layers it has.

A Soda Can Reddit/jamestwatt When people pop the top of a soda can, they often expect to either pour or sip some delicious soft drink from it. But this person discovered that there was another can within the can, sort of like a Russian nesting doll. Talk about weird!

Battery Reddit Everything you thought you knew about batteries is about to get blown right out of the sky. It turns out that there are tiny batteries in the shape of cylinders inside. The exterior is nothing more than the actual battery’s casing.

Screwdriver Reddit/shafthurtsalot This person might not have realized it but when they bought their screwdriver, they got two for the price of one. But they didn’t know about this until they accidentally broke the handle and discovered another miniature screwdriver inside the handle.

Guitar Reddit/Flashway1 Ah! It looks like the interior of a fancy home just waiting for the furniture to arrive. Or maybe it’s the interior of a yacht. Wrong! It’s actually the inside of an acoustic guitar. Who knew there was so much sophistication inside this musical instrument?

Banana Tree Stalks Reddit/ryansmith They may look like pastel yellow rugs stacked on top of each other, but these are actually banana tree stalks. While this part of the tree isn't edible, they're often used in flower arrangements due to their decorative and oh-so aesthetically pleasing swirling pattern.

Truffle Mushroom Pixabay All mushrooms usually look the same from the outside— brown, rounded, and pretty uneventful. But when you cut through them, you'll find an exceptionally beautiful marbled pattern popping through from inside.

Rope Reddit/DamItDarin Have you ever wondered what rope looks like when you cut it open? Well, whatever you pictured in your mind probably doesn't look anything close to what a Redditor found when they tore open their rope. How did Mickey Mouse end up in there? We need some answers!

Bra Reddit/Chegevarik Women wear bras for support, but no one would've expected to find two padded hands inside the cups! The pattern hands look like they're ready to cling to the wearer's chest and hang on for dear life!

Slap Bracelet Reddit/ryanispiper Remember this iconic accessory from the '90s? Slap bracelets used to be all the rage back in the day. But how did designers from that time manage to design a bracelet that is so precise, it hugs a person's wrist without hurting their skin? Well apparently, with the help of a ruler. Wow!

Bocce Ball Reddit/OMGLMAOWTF This bocce ball accidentally fell and it broke in half, exposing a bunch of billiard balls inside. Now, this isn't what most bocce balls look like on the inside, of course, but it's definitely a unique sight.

Meteroite Reddit/sovereigntripod You've probably never been up close and personal with a freaking meteorite, so you probably can't imagine how beautiful the inside of a Fukang (China) meteorite can be. These enormous space rocks are over 4 billion years old (yeah!) and have tiny chunks of golden crystals gleaming inside.

Shoe Deodorant Reddit/cl3ft When someone buys shoe deodorant, they expect a refreshing minty aroma to get rid of any pesky smells. But whoever bought this one realized they were duped the moment the label came off. It was actually women's deodorant wrapped in a fake label, but hey! It's not all bad! At least their shoes will smell nice!

A Ruler Hidden Inside a Laptop Nickster_345 / Reddit The newest laptops on the market no longer come with CD drives or floppy disk compartments, but some of them still have some pretty unique features hidden within them. One Reddit user found a small ruler inside their laptop that would be perfect for measuring SIM cards or other small electronics.

A Fountain in Moscow Reddit After a pressure wash, workers in Russia uncovered beautiful tile beneath their muggy fountain. The dirt and grime that had accumulated in the huge water fixture over the years completely covered the tile work, so many people didn't even know it was there!

A Leather Phone Case Theultravisitor / Reddit When you buy a leather phone case, you want it to be sturdy, which isn't always easy to do cheaply. One company obviously found a quick fix for securing their leather products and that was to use toothpaste boxes as supports!

The Cardboard Innards of a Desk Reddit Most people put their computers and other heavy equipment on their work desks, never thinking twice about just how study that desk actually is. One Reddit user looked on in horror after realizing that the only thing keeping his computer safely in place was a couple of pieces of cardboard!

Chocolates Display is a Fraud Pikabu This Ferrero Rocher display is absolutely mouthwatering, but don't be fooled by the clever packaging. In what was probably an effort to make sure no one stole the coveted treats, the display maker just stuffed styrofoam into each of the candy wrappers, making for a lightweight and easily transportable display.

Rattlesnake’s Rattle sverdrupian / Reddit This cross-section of a rattlesnake's rattle shows us what exactly is causing the famous noise that rattlesnakes make to intimidate their prey. These hard and rigid pieces are contained within a rattlesnake's tail and when they move, they clack together loudly.

A Building After a Hand Wash Trevor Little Underneath all of the dirt and grime that accumulates on a building over the years may just be a beautiful exterior that will make you gasp in awe. Most surfaces like this are pressure washed to save time, but this old building in New York City had to be cleaned by hand because of its age.

A Tree Trunk Reveals Another Tree Toastiimuffin / Reddit The inside of a tree trunk might not seem interesting, but when this tree was cut open, the person who did it saw another tree staring back at them! The inner layers of this piece of wood look just like a small tree with branches and everything!

Behind The Moss Imgur As moss and grime accumulate on a surface, it can be hard to remember just how lovely and clean it once looked. After a proper pressure wash, this brick fence looks as good as new, although the patterns that the moss created were pretty interesting, too.