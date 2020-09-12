The Worst Things That Happened In the Five Minutes After a Wedding Objection

When a Reddit user asked others on the site “Redditors who have objected at weddings or seen someone object, what happened in the next 5 minutes?” answers flooded in about some of the most embarrassing moments that have ever happened to otherwise happy couples. Whether it was family members airing their grievances or exes seeking revenge, all of these objections caused confusion, embarrassment or shock for everyone in attendance! And sometimes, divorce was imminent after the shock wore off…

The Best Man Knew the Bride Too Well Unsplash "Not really an objection, but a friend of mine works at a wedding venue. She told me about one wedding where the best man made some jokes in his speech about the time that he slept with the bride. He assumed that the groom already knew about it... he didn't. Groom was NOT happy, the reception ended up getting cancelled and all the guests were sent home." Story credit: Reddit / @RainbowRedRose

Six-Year-Old Step-Son Objected Unsplash "My dad marrying his third wife. My step brother and I were in the wedding party. He was about 6, I was 10. The preacher asks if anyone objects and my brother raises his hand so very politely. My dad asks why, and my step brother replies, "because I want you to promise to take me fishing whenever I want, first." Story credit: Reddit / @Southern_Kisses

Conservative Parents Were Not Happy With Their Son-in-Law Paramount Pictures "This happened at one of my friend's sibling's weddings. Her parents are suuuuper conservative and hadn't gotten the chance to know the daughter's fiancé very well before they got married. In their minds all that was relevant about him was that he was 10 years older than her and had been previously divorced. They had made subtle and not-so-subtle comments here and there before the wedding that they weren't happy about it. It should have been a forewarning of what was to come. The day of the wedding, everything was beautiful. Friend's sister and her fiancé were ecstatic to be getting married and invited friends and family from both sides to their outdoor wedding. All was going well, until the preacher asks the audience if anyone has objections to why they should get married.... and as serious as can be, dad of the bride stands up and says "her mother and I object," and then after a long hesitation sits back down. Silence. No one can believe that that just happened. Not knowing exactly how to handle it, the preacher just says "ok" and finishes the ceremony as planned. I can't even imagine how the bride and groom must have felt. My friend says the tension in the room was unbelievable. But they got married all the same... they just do a lot of avoiding the ILs as one might imagine.." Story credit: Reddit / @reimaginingme

The Bride Storms Off Unsplash “When the pastor got to the part ‘or forever hold your peace,’ the bride said, ‘Yes, I’d like to say something.’ Then she turned around to her guests and said, ‘I’d like to thank my maid of honor for sleeping with my fiancé last night.’ With that, she threw her bouquet and stormed off. The story even made it on the radio at the time.” Story credit: Reddit / @PTSDPillowGuy

Angering the Groom Unsplash "My brother in law’s boss decided to walk up and yell "yeah mate, I gotta speak my peace... oh sorry mate, wrong wedding!" ... Everyone laughed except my brother in law who was pretty [mad]." Story credit: Reddit / @Redcap1981

Someone Confessed His Love For the Bride Unsplash "I was at a college buddies wedding when a drunken childhood friend of the bride tried to stand up and profess his love for her. The bride's father immediately stood up and tried to haul off said drunken guy by the ear, except he was so [mad] he pulled too hard and partially severed the guy's ear. I was also pretty tipsy and laughed a little too hard when the dude screamed like a small girl, but I was not the only one. A few people even applauded." Story credit: Reddit / @ilickvarts

The Groom Was On Painkillers Paramount Pictures "I have a very large extended family, mom has 6 brothers and 3 sisters. When Uncle C (the 4th son) got married, it was fairly obvious that most of his siblings didn't care for his wife-to-be. The day before the wedding, Uncle C got hurt at work, sliced open his hand and needed a lot of stitches. He was given very strong pain killers. During the ceremony, Uncle C was on painkillers and started to feel light headed. While in the middle of saying their vows, he began to wander off stage, and my Uncle L stood up and began cheering. Uncle L then shouted, "Atta boy, C!" L's wife pulled him back into the pew and shushed him. Later in the ceremony, Uncle C and his wife were kneeling in the church doing some prayer thing. As Uncle C was facing away from the guests, everyone could see the bottoms of his shoes. One of my uncles had painted "HELP ME" on the soles of his dress shoes." Story credit: Reddit / @babadook_dook_dook

The Bride’s Ex-Boyfriend Showed Up Unsplash "Went to a wedding for some friends of mine. Beautiful bride and awesome groom were saying the vows. Unbeknownst to the family, the brides ex-boyfriend snuck into the church all dressed up as a guest and blended in. Priest says his line, and the ex boyfriend stands up and says "I object!" Some of the male family members escorted the guy out of the church by his feet and his back and head dragging on the ground. Was pretty epic." Story credit: Reddit / @mrsheikh

The Baby Had Some Objections Unsplash "Apparently when I was a 1-2 year old baby at my aunt and uncle's wedding and when they asked if anyone objected I started screaming and crying. I get reminded of that every so often because it's hilarious." Story credit: Reddit / @TreBomBardMent

‘I Have Never Seen This Happen’ Paramount Pictures "As a measurement as to how often this happens: I work weddings and have [attended] somewhere north of 300 weddings. I have never seen nor heard of this happening at any event I have worked. Nor have I heard of other industry professionals that I'm in contact with experience it." Story credit: Reddit / @Star_Tropic

A Drunk Guest Objected Unsplash "I was a waiter for a venue that had a lot of weddings. We typically watched the wedding ourselves from the second floor and waited for everyone to come up for the reception. A guest for the wedding arrived a few hours early, so he sat in the restaurant and had a few too many drinks. He yelled, 'DON'T DO IT (bride's name here). HE'S A [JERK].’ There was the typical gasp by the crowd, then it was just silence as people from the bar escorted him out." Story credit: Reddit / @ParoxysmAttack

A Wedding of Two Lawyers Unsplash "My friend's older brother is a lawyer. He was marrying a lawyer. Most of their friends are lawyers. The officiant was a judge who was a friend of theirs. He and his fiancé thought it would be funny to plant someone in the audience. They got a friend to yell "I Object!" to which the judge yelled, "Overruled!" It seemed to have gone over well for most but I don't think some of their family members got it." Story credit: Reddit / @suitology

An Odd Objection YouTube “When I was a very young lad, I attended a wedding in which a man stood up at the point of objection and exclaimed "You forgot the breadknife." For the next 15 years my brother and I were convinced that it was wedding tradition to have a breadknife and forgetting it was a mortal sin. Turns out the guy was just nuts.” Story credit: Reddit / @Beard0x

The Bride’s Ex-Boyfriend Gave the DJ a Song to Play Unsplash “Oh god. This reminds me of a close friend of mine’s wedding. Known this dude for years, we'll call him Ray. Meets a girl we'll call Katie, she already had a daughter, cool right? Was never married to the other dude just didn't click, very amicable separation. Shared custody of the child, no fighting, no demand for child support, very "perfect worldy.” Katie was pretty cool, and got along with our friend group pretty well. Soon enough, the old boyfriend she had her daughter with becomes best friends with Ray. Couple years go by, Ray and Katie decide to get married. And around this time, he confided in me that frequently his best friend I.E. the daughter’s father I'll name Jeff made references to this girl, and there was some vague evidence of it not being as amicable a separation as it seemed. Jeff was pretty quiet about his life, and talked about girls pretty often, but we learned later he had actually been holding out for Katie ALL that time. So assuming Jeff was his best friend, Ray makes him one of the groomsman along with myself at the wedding. Keeps telling Ray about how great Katie is, not to choke, I'm here for you etc. Ray told him to stop cause he was psyching him out. So, that song and dance is happening and the ceremony is about to begin. Finally meet back up with my SO at our table, Katie and Jeff’s daughter is playing on the dance floor. SUDDENLY the music stops, and the DJ says this song is from Jeff to Katie, and says he still loves her, and that it should be him. Queue "it could've been me" by Billy Ray Cyrus BLASTING all over the hall. Then Jeff goes up and gets on one knee and asks Katie to dance with him and be his wife. She slaps him, Ray loses his [cool] and gets in a fight. Cops got called. Wedding ruined. I noped back to the hotel with my SO and let them all figure it out on their own. They're divorced now. I was not nearly drunk enough for this wedding.” Story credit: Reddit

It Ended Up in the Newspaper Unsplash “This was in the paper a while ago. A couple was getting married and the groom, always the joker, answered, ‘Do you take X to be your wife?’ with, ‘No… just kidding, of course I do!’ Because he had said no, however, the ceremony had to be cancelled and postponed [for] six weeks.” Story credit: Reddit / @lydocia

The Officiant Loves Gossip Unsplash “At my wedding the officiant said "Anyone finds reason these two should not be wed, now is not the time. You've had years. But find me after the ceremony. I love gossip." Story credit: Reddit / @45MinutesOfRoadHead

The Couple’s Son Objected Unsplash “My cousin's wedding was lovely, they'd been engaged for years but decided to delay the wedding because they had two boys. So the officiant asked if anyone had any objections, cue her eldest saying "I do! Daddy I need a wee!" Honestly, everyone who heard it was in hysterics. He'll never live it down I imagine…” Story credit: Reddit / @BobbieMcGee92

The Bride Ran Off With Her Groom’s Brother Unsplash “I was tempted to speak up as I knew the bride wasn't really that into the groom. It was a weird baptist semi arranged marriage thing. Needless to say the bride was a bit of a wild child so I didn't see a marriage to a minister lasting. I said nothing though and made an excuse to leave in a hurry. Anyway, the wheels started to come off during the honeymoon and she ended up sleeping with his brother who was the black sheep of the family and who had only returned for the wedding. Cool guy, they ended up having a kid together.” Story credit: Reddit / @Bealzebubbles

Nature Itself Objected Unsplash “Was at an outdoor wedding with a pond nearby. The preacher asked if anyone objected and a frog croaked.” Story credit: Reddit / @Av_navy20160606

He Objected At His Ex-Stepmom’s Wedding Unsplash “My ex-stepmom was getting married to my cousin. I really like my cousin, and my ex-stepmom is one of the worst people I know, so I tried to talk him out of it, but he was committed. They said their vows and everything, but when the pastor asked if anyone objected, I stood up. I talked about how terrible of a person my ex-stepmom was, and how she was tricking my cousin. I practically begged him not to marry her, but he wouldn’t even look at me. After a minute of me talking, I realized that everyone else in the room was actively hating me, so I left. They’re still married to this day – five years next Thursday. They seem to be genuinely happy. I’m starting to wonder if I just had the wrong idea about my ex-stepmom. I go over to their house sometimes and eat dinner.” Story credit: Reddit

Grandfather Objected and Never Lived it Down Unsplash “My grandfather humorously objected to my parents marrying, despite having given them his blessing. He held up a photo of my dad with two black eyes, a bleeding cheek and a muddy face (university rugby game) and asked the wedding crowd "would you let this man marry your daughter?" Everyone laughed and said no, years later us kids still hear the story at family gatherings. 20 years on when my grandad moved dad mailed the new neighborhood photos of my 70yo grandfather with pink dyed hair with the caption "would you let this man live in your neighborhood?” We didn't find out till weeks later, and that's how I learned that revenge is a dish best served cold.” Story credit: Reddit / @Bokka501

Murder At the Renaissance Wedding Reddit “Had a friend object at my first wedding. He came right up to the altar, spouting off about all my shortcomings. Myself and my groomsmen all leveled our guns at him, but he just. Wouldn't. Shut. Up. So we fired. He lay in a heap on the ground for the rest of the ceremony. Mind you, this was all planned. It was a piratey, renaissancey wedding, and the guns were black powder (sans the shot, of course). We all played our parts a bit too well, though... a few of the more gullible guests thought there'd been a legit murder at the wedding, at first. It was awesome. I found a pic of the "interrogation" of the "objector" once the ceremony was over.” Story credit: Reddit / @ben0318

Nature Objected With a Lightning Bolt Unsplash “The last wedding video I made, outdoor wedding facing a big valley. On the other side of the valley is a big radio tower. Just as the preacher says "Does anyone" a big bolt of lightning hits the tower. I'm the only one who really saw it as I'm the only one not paying attention to the ceremony. During the vows I leave the camera alone. Just as I wonder "how long is the sound going to take to get here?" the preacher gets to "Or forever keep your peace." and then "KERBLAM" the whole place shakes with thunder. Long pause and then the preacher says "Well that’s never happened before." I asked if they wanted that to stay in the video and they did. It’s been almost 10 years now and as far as I know they're still married.” Story credit: Reddit / @curtludwig

Their Kids Objected With a List of Demands Unsplash “Some friends of mine got married—it was a second marriage for both of them, and they had kids: 2 of hers and 3 of his, all high-school age or older. The kids had all known each other for quite a while by that time and were good friends. The wedding was very informal and was held outdoors in a park. I think the officiant was an old friend, also. When it got to "...speak now or forever hold your peace," the kids all got up and presented a list of "demands." They wouldn't approve the marriage, they said, unless their demands were met. This was all a joke, of course. I'm sure the officiant was in on it, and so were some other members of the wedding party, but it came as a total surprise to the bride and groom, who took it with good humor. I can't remember the specific demands—they were things like: Dad was not allowed to tell dad jokes; Mom was required to cook waffles for breakfast every Sunday. Probably some of them were inside jokes that I didn't understand. Eventually the parents agreed to the demands, and the wedding proceeded. I wasn't there but I saw the video.” Story credit: Reddit / @JimDixon

I’ve Never Seen That Question Get Asked Unsplash “I used to be a musician, and I've played a lot of weddings, maybe a hundred. I don't think I've ever seen that question actually get asked. But I don't typically pay very close attention to the ceremony..” Story credit: Reddit / @Large_banana_hammock

His Best Friend Objected— And He Was Right Unsplash “My best friend of 13 years (at the time) objected to my marriage. Not during the ceremony, but in the months leading up to it. Enough so that he didn't come to the wedding. We didn't speak for 6 years after that. Turns out: he was right. I've been divorced now for 7 years. We reconciled prior to my divorce, and he opened up his home to me when my wife (now ex-wife) kicked me out. I remarried a little over a year ago. He was in this wedding and thinks my wife is awesome. Crazy how [stuff] works.” Story credit: Reddit

Her Officiant Ended a Friendship Unsplash “When I married my [dear husband], one of my closest friends was in seminary. I asked her to stand up for me and bless our marriage during the ceremony. Although I am not particularly religious, my husband is, and I thought it would be meaningful for my dear friend to lend her blessing to our marriage. She acted thrilled to do so and did a lovely job at the ceremony. Then at the reception, she cornered my new husband and scolded him for marrying me, telling him that since he's a Christian and I'm not, we were unequally yoked and in the eyes of the Lord should not have married. She then informed him that it was his job as the "head of the family" to bring me to Christ. I happened to walk up to them just as she finished admonishing him. He was sheet-white but I didn't learn the full extent of the conversation until later. I ended the friendship obviously, at which point she tried giving me one of those "I'm sorry if you were offended" apologies. I don't miss her.” Story credit: Reddit / @Monalisa9298

A Very Strange Ceremony Unsplash “My wedding was a glorious [disaster]. At the objections part my best man got up, threw up the horns and screamed ‘SLAYER!’ Turns out that doesn't count as an objection so Elvis sang a couple songs, the Justice of the peace did their part and the next thing I know we were watching vampire strippers. Good wedding all told.” Story credit: Reddit / @armourkris

The Groom’s Cousin Had Something to Say Unsplash "I object to this marriage. This woman obviously only wants my cousin for his money. She will abuse the legal system to steal any children you have in order to rob your wallet all the more when she decides to divorce you. Please do not marry this woman, [Redacted]." I was booed and hissed out of the room. My prediction came true 6 years later...to the letter. [Redacted] and I are now very close.” Story credit: Reddit / @truthenragesyou