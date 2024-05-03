Ryan Gosling Stays Away From Darker Roles For His Daughters

Ryan Gosling says he now chooses roles with his young daughters in mind, staying away from darker characters and stories that could affect his mindset at home.

The "Barbie" star, 43, shared his approach during an interview with WSJ Magazine for their June/July issue, saying his favorite role now is "dad." Gosling shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, with partner Eva Mendes.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," Gosling told the outlet. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

Gosling has taken on his fair share of darker roles, including his role as a criminal in "The Place Beyond The Pines," where he met Mendes on set in 2011.

"I think 'La La Land' was the first," Gosling said of when his choices began to shift. "It was sort of like, oh this will be fun for them too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing."

Having kids also gave him a renewed sense of danger while filming his newest movie, "The Fall Guy," in which he plays a stuntman.

"I think it's happened when I had kids — really, you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you've ever done and everything you will do if you get a chance to do it," he said.

While "The Fall Guy," isn't psychologically dark, he took his kids into consideration when they asked him not to do a stunt that involved being set on fire.

“My kids didn't want me to be set on fire,” Gosling told People. “Even though I said, ‘Well, it's actually, technically the safer thing to do because there's a lot of protective stuff involved,’” he said, referring to a special gel that protects stunt performers from fire, along with fire-resistant clothing, the girls still “were like, ‘No. No fire.’ So I didn't do it.”

Story via TMX