Tiffany Haddish Admits to Contacting Her Online Haters

People who troll Tiffany Haddish on social media may very well get a surprise phone call from the comedian and actress herself.

Haddish, 44, admitted during an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she hired a digital forensics analyst to look into death threats she began receiving online, and they found that 75% of the threats were “created by robots in Malaysia and Iran.”

Haddish, who is promoting her forthcoming memoir, "I Curse You With Joy," and her upcoming movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, said the onslaught of online bullying included commenters calling her "pedo" and "not funny."

The controversial comic was in the news in November for being charged with her second DUI, though the charge was later dismissed. In 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Haddish claiming she groomed a pair of children who appeared in sexual scenarios in a comedy sketch. She denied the claim, and the lawsuit was later dismissed.

But the "Girls Trip" star created an Instagram account under the name "Sarah" to combat the bullying she faced, and for those who weren't bots, she sought out details of their personal life to "destroy" them.

“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99,” Haddish said. “Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get they phone number and I’ll just call them.”

She says that when she calls, people are "shocked."

“They be shocked that I called," Haddish said. "They’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe you even saw that.’ You did a whole video, b****! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I’m a human being.”

"I Curse You With Joy" hits shelves on May 7, and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will be in theaters on June 7.

